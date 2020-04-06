Students at Abbey College have taken home first prize at a Rotary tournament designed to test their engineering skills.

The college’s foundation team were crowned champions at the event, which was held at St Ivo School before schools in the area were asked to close.

The winning students were presented with a glass trophy and a £50 cheque by Rotary member, Roy White and Dr Andrew Harter, the deputy lieutenant for Cambridgeshire.

The students were commended after winning a challenging engineering task and were praised for their exceptional designing, prototype manufacturing and testing skills.

Andy Christoforou, headteacher at Abbey College, said: “We are delighted to have been crowned winners at this tournament.

“Our foundation Abbey A team worked excellently as a group to complete an extremely challenging engineering task.

“Thank you to St Ivo school for hosting such an excellent tournament and well done to everyone who took part.”