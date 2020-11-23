Andrew Hynes was a librarian at St Neots Library prior to joining Longsands in 1987. He retired in 2019.

Whilst students and staff could most likely find Mr Hynes in the library, helping and encouraging students with his love of literacy, his role extended far beyond the library and into many aspects of Longsand’s life.

During his 32 years’ service, Mr Hynes contributed to a wide range of activities from overseeing the Year 6 transition and introduction to the library, to setting up a film club which has been enjoyed by many students over the years, and taking students water-skiing at Grafham Water. His contribution to extra-curricular school life at Longsands was extensive and he will be remembered especially for supporting students in their Duke of Edinburgh endeavours.

Neil Owen, principal, said: “Andrew was a much-loved, dedicated colleague who always put students first. He supported the life of the school is so many ways. He was always held in high esteem from colleagues and student alike and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family who must be feeling his loss so keenly.”