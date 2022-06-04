Gallery

A street party took place in Great Whyte in Ramsey on Friday.

Jubilee street parties took place across the Huntingdonshire district on Friday and here is just a flavour of the Royal celebrations.

There was a big party on Eaton Ford Green, in St Neots.

St Neots resident celebrated on Eaton Ford Green. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The celebrations on Eaton Ford Green. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Some of the residents in Rycroft Avenue, in St Neots.

Residents in Rycroft Avenue in St Neots enjoying some Jubilee fun.

The residents of Rycroft Avenue in St Neots enjoyed a street party. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Fun on the green in Collingwood Road.

Residents in Collingwood Road in St Neots enjoying a street party. - Credit: HUNTS POST

There were glitter tattoos on offer at the Collingwood Road street party in St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A family at the Collingwood Road street party. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A huge street party took place in Great Whyte, in Ramsey.





Double celebrations at the Great Whyte street party in Ramsey. - Credit: HUNTS POST

There was a huge street party in Great Whyte in Ramsey. - Credit: HUNTS POST

There were also celebrations in Woodlands in Huntingdon.

Neighbours in the Woodlands in Huntingdon celebrated on Friday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

