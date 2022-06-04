Published:
11:15 AM June 4, 2022
Jubilee street parties took place across the Huntingdonshire district on Friday and here is just a flavour of the Royal celebrations.
There was a big party on Eaton Ford Green, in St Neots.
St Neots resident celebrated on Eaton Ford Green.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
The celebrations on Eaton Ford Green.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Some of the residents in Rycroft Avenue, in St Neots.
Residents in Rycroft Avenue in St Neots enjoying some Jubilee fun.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
The residents of Rycroft Avenue in St Neots enjoyed a street party.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Fun on the green in Collingwood Road.
Residents in Collingwood Road in St Neots enjoying a street party.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
There were glitter tattoos on offer at the Collingwood Road street party in St Neots.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
A family at the Collingwood Road street party.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
A huge street party took place in Great Whyte, in Ramsey.
Double celebrations at the Great Whyte street party in Ramsey.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
There was a huge street party in Great Whyte in Ramsey.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
There were also celebrations in Woodlands in Huntingdon.
Neighbours in the Woodlands in Huntingdon celebrated on Friday.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
More photos in next week's newspaper and our Platinum Jubilee Souvenir magazine.