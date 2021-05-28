News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Check out Street Food Saturday at Wintringham

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:03 PM May 28, 2021   
Street Food Saturday in Wintringham in St Neots on May 29

Street Food Saturday in Wintringham in St Neots on May 29. - Credit: CARLA HOMES

Following the successful launch of Street Food Saturdays at Wintringham earlier this month, the local community is looking forward to celebrating the start of the bank holiday weekend by sampling the wide range of cuisines available from the four food trucks and mobile bar that will be at the school plaza on Saturday.

Street Food Saturdays have proven incredibly popular, with people coming from Wintringham, Love’s Farm, St Neots and surrounding villages to try out great food, meet neighbours and spend some socially distanced time in the fresh air.

This Saturday’s event will stay open an extra hour (from 4pm to 9pm) to give the local community an opportunity to sample the great range of food on offer and welcome in the bank holiday weekend.

Local and independent food businesses - Pigcasso, Guerilla Kitchen, Pizza Passione, Churros and Banquet Inn Bar - will be bringing converted camper vans, horse trailers and trucks to the plaza in front of the new Wintringham Primary Academy at the heart of Wintringham, St Neots. This landscaped public space is the perfect setting for outdoor eating and meeting.

The new play park at Wintringham has also opened recently, so children joining family and friends at the event will be able to explore and try out all the new play equipment.

Christine Littlewood, from Community Development for Wintringham, said: “Street Food Saturdays have had a fantastic response. As well as providing great food in a tranquil setting, people are taking the opportunity to check out the development and see what community facilities are on offer.

“With lockdown restrictions starting to ease, it’s been great to see neighbours – from Wintringham and the wider community – meeting up and reconnecting. We really appreciate everyone’s continued efforts to keep each other safe by social distancing as they wait to be served and whilst enjoying the delicious range of dishes available.

“We hope to be able to organise many more community events as the development continues to take shape and it’s been great to chat to people to find out the types of activities they’d like to get involved with.”



St Neots News

