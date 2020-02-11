The wall had buried the car on Sunday. PICTURE: Giancarlo Di Blasi The wall had buried the car on Sunday. PICTURE: Giancarlo Di Blasi

The owners of the car have said that they were "shocked" when they went outside their house and found their car submerged by bricks from a wall.

Giancarlo Di Blasi said that he was "completely shocked" when he realised that his wife's car had been buried by bricks off a wall in Princes Street.

"We had a knock at the door and looked outside and the car had been buried by bricks. I couldn't believe it, I was so shocked. It wasn't until our neighbour said that they heard a bang in the middle of the night, that we realised how serious it was.

"It's frustrating because my wife loves that car, but it is just one of those things. We have contacted the council to come and help clear it up, and are now dealing with our insurance company."

The wall had buried the car on Sunday. PICTURE: Giancarlo Di Blasi The wall had buried the car on Sunday. PICTURE: Giancarlo Di Blasi

Over the weekend, Cambridgeshire police said that they received an "increase number of 999 calls" due to weather related incidents and warned members of the public to only call the number in an emergency.