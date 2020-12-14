Huntingdon mayor supports community superstore hand over toys and cash to Christmas Appeal
- Credit: Dreamdrops
Huntingdon’s Argos has donated sensory toys and £300 to this year’s Dreamdrops Christmas Appeal.
The mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor Karl Webb, and staff from the Argos store, in Sainsbury’s in Huntingdon and the store at Stukeley Meadows, handed over the toys and cash to the charity.
Cllr Webb said:”The amazing donation of gifts and money from the staff at Huntingdon Argos is a real example of our community coming together to support others.
“I was really pleased to have been invited to today, and as Dreamdrops are my charity during my term of office, I was also able to make a small donation of sensory toys to a charity close to my heart.”
Anne-Marie, chairman of Dreamdrops, said: “This is such a wonderful gesture from the staff at Argos.
You may also want to watch:
“The amazing generosity of everyone will give the children that we support a wonderful Christmas Day, and we cannot thank them enough for their kind donation.”
Kirsty Luckham, manager at Argos said: “We know that many of our colleagues and customers support this charity and we wanted to play our small part.”
Most Read
- 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
- 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
- 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
- 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
- 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
- 6 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
- 7 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
- 8 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
- 9 Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following second lockdown
- 10 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
For further information on how you can help raise funds for the charity, visit: www.dreamdropschildrenscharity.org or email: dreamdrops.dreamdrops@nhs.net.