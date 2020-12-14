Published: 9:00 AM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:17 AM December 16, 2020

L-R: Annie Halliday (Trading Manager, Sainsbury’s Argos), Anne-Marie Hamilton (Chairman of Dreamdrops), Christine Luckham (Dreamdrops Committee member), Kirsty Luckham (Manager at Sainsbury’s Argos), Ian Jones (Trading Manager, Sainsbury’s Argos) and Cllr Karl Webb (Mayor of Huntingdon) PICTURE: Dreamdrops - Credit: Dreamdrops

Huntingdon’s Argos has donated sensory toys and £300 to this year’s Dreamdrops Christmas Appeal.

L-R: Christine Luckham (Dreamdrops Committee member), Cllr Karl Webb (Mayor of Huntingdon) and AnneMarie Hamilton (Chairman of Dreamdrops) PICTURE: Dreamdrops - Credit: Dreamdrops

The mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor Karl Webb, and staff from the Argos store, in Sainsbury’s in Huntingdon and the store at Stukeley Meadows, handed over the toys and cash to the charity.

Cllr Webb said:”The amazing donation of gifts and money from the staff at Huntingdon Argos is a real example of our community coming together to support others.

“I was really pleased to have been invited to today, and as Dreamdrops are my charity during my term of office, I was also able to make a small donation of sensory toys to a charity close to my heart.”

Anne-Marie, chairman of Dreamdrops, said: “This is such a wonderful gesture from the staff at Argos.

“The amazing generosity of everyone will give the children that we support a wonderful Christmas Day, and we cannot thank them enough for their kind donation.”

Kirsty Luckham, manager at Argos said: “We know that many of our colleagues and customers support this charity and we wanted to play our small part.”

For further information on how you can help raise funds for the charity, visit: www.dreamdropschildrenscharity.org or email: dreamdrops.dreamdrops@nhs.net.