L-R: Christine Luckham (Dreamdrops Committee member), Cllr Karl Webb (Mayor of Huntingdon) and AnneMarie Hamilton (Chairman of Dreamdrops) PICTURE: Dreamdrops L-R: Christine Luckham (Dreamdrops Committee member), Cllr Karl Webb (Mayor of Huntingdon) and AnneMarie Hamilton (Chairman of Dreamdrops) PICTURE: Dreamdrops

The mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Kark Webb, and staff from the Argos store, in Sainsbury’s in Huntingdon and the store at Stukeley Meadows, handed over the toys and cash to the charity.

Cllr Webb said: “Dreamdrops is my charity during my term of office, and we have collected some sensory toys to go with the donations collected over the past few months. I was pleased to present Anne-Marie Hamilton, from Dreamdrops with these toys for the Christmas appeal.”

Anne-Marie, chairman of Dreamdrops, said: “This is such a wonderful gesture from the staff at Argos.

“The amazing generosity of everyone will give the children that we support a wonderful Christmas Day, and we cannot thank them enough for their kind donation.”

Kirsty Luckham, manager at Argos said: “We know that many of our colleagues and customers support this charity and we wanted to play our small part.”

For further information on how you can help raise funds for the charity, visit: www.dreamdropschildrenscharity.org or email: dreamdrops.dreamdrops@nhs.net.