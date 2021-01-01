Published: 12:00 PM January 1, 2021

The community garden in Little Paxton should look even more attractive next year thanks to a donation from the village's Co-op food store.

A donation of £250 has been presented to Little Paxton Parish Council by the Co-op store in the village and the money will be used for spring and summer planting.

Parish clerk Jenny Gellatly said: "We are absolutely delighted. We will use the money for spring and summer planting when the weather is a bit better."

The community garden has been built on a piece of former roadside verge which has been transferred to the parish council.

A holly tree, one of a handful of original trees on the piece of land, has been pressed into service to double as a Christmas tree and has been decorated with festive lights by the council.

Mrs Gellatly said: "It has drawn a lot of people in to see the community garden."

She said the Co-op's donation was welcome and would be provide plats for planting in the spring and summer.

