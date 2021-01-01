News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Store donation will be used for spring and summer planting

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:00 PM January 1, 2021   
The picture shows, from left, parish clerk Jenny Gellatly, councillors Kathy Bishop and Jean Matheson, and Co-op manager Mark Bellamy.

The picture shows, from left, parish clerk Jenny Gellatly, councillors Kathy Bishop and Jean Matheson, and Co-op manager Mark Bellamy. - Credit: LITTLE PAXTON PARISH COUNCIL


The community garden in Little Paxton should look even more attractive next year thanks to a donation from the village's Co-op food store.

A donation of £250 has been presented to Little Paxton Parish Council by the Co-op store in the village and the money will be used for spring and summer planting.

Parish clerk Jenny Gellatly said: "We are absolutely delighted. We will use the money for spring and summer planting when the weather is a bit better."

The community garden has been built on a piece of former roadside verge which has been transferred to the parish council.

A holly tree, one of a handful of original trees on the piece of land, has been pressed into service to double as a Christmas tree and has been decorated with festive lights by the council.

Mrs Gellatly said: "It has drawn a lot of people in to see the community garden."

She said the Co-op's donation was welcome and would be provide plats for planting in the spring and summer.  

The picture shows, from left, parish clerk Jenny Gellatly, councillors Kathy Bishop and Jean Matheson, and Co-op manager Mark Bellamy.

