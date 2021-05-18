Published: 1:06 PM May 18, 2021

Steve Woodham, Owner and Managing Director at Steve's Taxis has raised £17,000 for Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Steve’s Taxis, based in Huntingdon and St. Neots, has been raising money for Hinchingbrooke Hospital since May 2019 by donating 10p from each customer’s fare.

So far, an incredible £17,000 plus has been raised and will continue until their £20,000 target has been reached.

The generous donation will be used to purchase items for staff rooms on hospital wards and clinical areas which will benefit staff who take breaks during long shifts. It will also be used to improve outside seating space for both staff and patients.

Steves Taxis based in Huntingdon and St Neots.

Caroline Walker, CEO at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Steve’s Taxis.

"Their generosity means we can purchase items to improve break time facilities for Trust staff. This is particularly important at a time when health and wellbeing are so important.

Steve Woodham, owner and managing director at Steve’s Taxis said: “We are especially motivated to raise money for Hinchingbrooke Hospital because we are aware that hospital staff are trying to cope with extra workload caused by the pandemic."







