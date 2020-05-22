Steve’s Taxis, covering Huntingdon and St Neots, has been taking NHS staff and other keyworkers to work during the coronavirus lockdown.

The team decided to repay their dedication by donating money from their fares to the hospital during the pandemic.

They said: “We will donate 10p to the NHS and as more people venture out using taxis to get to the shops, work and appointments; then the more fares we will do, therefore the more we will donate.

“We have asked Bill Hensley of Radio Huntingdon to adjudicate, and every week he will get a printout of all the jobs we have done and will announce on the radio how much our donation will be for that week.”

Banners will be displayed in the offices and drivers can give more information.