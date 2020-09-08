Steve’s Taxis wanted to thank all NHS staff at the hospital for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital staff have cared for many patients who suffered from coronavirus during the pandemic, working long hours and often putting themselves at risk to work on the frontline.

For all journeys that Steve Taxis make they have been donating 10p of each customer’s trip to the hospital.

At the end of last week, Steve’s drivers has completed 5,481 journeys which meant a total of £548.10 was collected for last week.

Plus previous week’s totals, bringing a combined total of £5,432.10 will now be donated to the hospital.

Steve said “We have broken the £5,000 barrier now, and have increased our target to £10,000, which I think is only a few weeks away.”