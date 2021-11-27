Left to Right: CEO Caroline Walker, Owner of Steve's Taxis Stephen Woodham and Chief Nurse Jo Bennis. - Credit: Archant

Steve’s Taxis has donated more than £20,000 to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.

Steve’s Taxis made a promise to donate 10p for every journey their drivers made, to support the NHS at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

It is their way of saying thank you to all the hospital heroes during this time of the pandemic.

Steve’s drivers completed enough journeys to raise a total of £20,356.40 of which Steve has now handed over to the hospital.

A cheque was presented to the hospitals chief executive Caroline Walker and chief nurse Jo Bennis on November 23.

Steve is now planning a new campaign to raise money for another good cause during 2022.

Steve’s Taxis worked all the way through the Covid-19 pandemic providing journeys for staff and patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Stephen Woodham said: "All the staff contributed to this and this was a complete team effort and we look forward to working on new projects to raise money for another good cause."