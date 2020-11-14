Steve’s Taxis decided to set up the initiative in May as a way to thank you to all the NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week they did 4,103 journeys, which means Steve will be giving £410.30 to the hospital, making a total donation over the last couple of months of £10,268.30.

The news was announced on Huntingdon Community Radio.

Steve said: “As a local company, I believe we should all be supporting our NHS heroes at our local hospital in these trying times, they are on the front-line saving lives every day, and this is my way of saying thank you.”

Steve hopes to reach his current target of £15,000 by Christmas.