Cllr McAdam was elected to the top civic post during the annual mayor-making ceremony at the town hall, taking over from outgoing mayor Councillor Sarah Gifford.

It was also decided at the meeting on Thursday that Audrey McAdam will be joining Cllr McAdam as the mayoress of Huntingdon.

The new mayor said: "I am really looking forward to doing what I can for the town, and trying to raise as much money as possible for charity. This year I have chosen the Magpas air ambulance service, the Papworth Trust, the Hunts Cancer Care Network and the 73 Squadron Air Cadets. There are many reasons why I have chosen these support networks, and I feel that they do such a good job that they need to be thanked.

"I am also personally keen on environmental issues, and although a lot of the time the town council doesn't have the final say, we can try and influence as much change as we can.

"There are certain things that we can do, like taking on our green space and managing it, to make it be the most attractive it can be. We have a brilliant team of groundspeople as we have seen in the past when we have been given a gold award for 'in bloom' and I would like to see us get a higher award this year."

Cllr McAdam, who is also on the board of Trustee's for the Commemoration Hall has said he was looking forward to seeing the building re-opened again, and hopes that in the future it can provide a café.

He said: "I am also looking forward to having the new Coneygear centre open, which will be a massive improvement on what was there before. I am also looking forward to seeing the start of the building work for the new crematorium, as well the re-opening of Commemoration Hall, and hope that we can provide a new facility that isn't already in Huntingdon."

Councillor Karl Webb was elected as deputy mayor of Huntingdon alongside deputy mayoress Hilary Meers-Webb.