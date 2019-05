Councillor Steve Corney will continue in his position as mayor of the town after a unanimous vote by members of Ramsey Town Council.

Cllr Corney said: "I am immensely proud to be chosen to represent Ramsey as mayor those who know me personally know how much this means to me to get the position in my own right after stepping up and filling in for the last six months.

"I have got quite a few things that I would like to focus on in my term as mayor. I would like to continue to try and improve the town alongside [deputy mayor] Adela Costello. We have been working with groups within the town to try and help improve Ramsey as much as possible, this includes the Christmas lights committee which this year is a selection of volunteers from around the town."

Cllr Corney was elected as deputy mayor last May, but stepped into the role of mayor in October, after previous incumbent Doug McIlwain resigned due to "ongoing health issues" .

Cllr Corney said: "My chosen charities for the coming year will be an equal split between Ramsey Air Cadets, Ramsey Army Cadets and Prostate Cancer UK.

"Over the coming week I will be announcing various ways I will be fundraising throughout the year but the main ones are, the jam jar challenge where I am asking as many people to fill a jam jar with small change to donate. I will also be completing a sponsored weight loss starting on Sunday. I will be going around with a sponsor form for this and a Just Giving page will be set up too."

Councillor Adela Costello will assist in the running of the council after being elected as deputy mayor for the second time.

The election took place at a Ramsey Town Council meeting last Wednesday (May 8).