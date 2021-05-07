News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

St Neots East seat announced after nail-biting three recounts

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:58 PM May 7, 2021    Updated: 4:33 PM May 7, 2021
Stephen Ferguson

Stephen Ferguson wins his seat as Cambridgeshire County Councillor representing St Neots East and Gransden ward. - Credit: St Neots Town Council

Stephen Ferguson has won the Cambridgeshire County Council seat of St Neots East and Gransden ward after a nail-biting election count today (May 7).


After a nail biting three recounts, Councillor Ferguson won by nine votes, taking the seat from the Conservatives.  

The result read, Sam Collins (Conservative) 755 votes, (Green Party) candidate Lara Davenport-Ray r240 votes and Ryan Lee (Labour) received 211 votes.  

Stephen Ferguson, (Independent) polled 764 votes and told The Hunts Post after the count that he was thrilled.

“I am absolutely over the moon to have won," he said, and added: "that was the most stressful experience of my whole life - three recounts! 

You may also want to watch:

“I was seven up on the first count, six up on the second count and nine up on the third count.  

“It is an incredible and really difficult to win as it is a big rural area and it is not just St Neots this time.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Slepe Hall Hotel in St Ives has new owners
  2. 2 Dismay and concern over plans to build 36-foot railway viaduct
  3. 3 Mother pleads for housing 'electrical checks' after losing children in fire
  1. 4 Men who threatened shop workers with an axe are jailed
  2. 5 Cambs police officer saves life of man who overdosed in park
  3. 6 Who is in the running for police and crime commissioner in Cambs
  4. 7 St Neots East seat announced after nail-biting three recounts
  5. 8 Election shock: Tories lose overall control of Cambridgeshire County Council
  6. 9 National Trust reveal theft of 'historic items' and damage to Wimpole Hall
  7. 10 Pretty town with lots of independent shops

“I will be 100 percent celebrating this afternoon.” 

There were 23 rejected papers and the Liberal Democrats did not stand this year, in the hope that Councillor Ferguson would win.  

Cllr Ferguson was also elected mayor of St Neots for a second term this week.

More information visit: https://elections.cmis.uk.com/election/electiondetails/1/53 

Local Election
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Bury Village sign.

Shop plan for Burton Brothers car showroom

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Warboys drugs factory

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Burglary tip-off unearths £1.38m cannabis 'factory'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Hand car wash raids

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Car wash raids spark modern slavery fears in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Francis and Lois Barreto of The Three Tuns pub in Fen Drayton.

What changes can you expect in pubs and restaurants on May 17

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus