Published: 1:58 PM May 7, 2021 Updated: 4:33 PM May 7, 2021

Stephen Ferguson wins his seat as Cambridgeshire County Councillor representing St Neots East and Gransden ward. - Credit: St Neots Town Council

Stephen Ferguson has won the Cambridgeshire County Council seat of St Neots East and Gransden ward after a nail-biting election count today (May 7).





After a nail biting three recounts, Councillor Ferguson won by nine votes, taking the seat from the Conservatives.

The result read, Sam Collins (Conservative) 755 votes, (Green Party) candidate Lara Davenport-Ray r240 votes and Ryan Lee (Labour) received 211 votes.

Stephen Ferguson, (Independent) polled 764 votes and told The Hunts Post after the count that he was thrilled.

“I am absolutely over the moon to have won," he said, and added: "that was the most stressful experience of my whole life - three recounts!

“I was seven up on the first count, six up on the second count and nine up on the third count.

“It is an incredible and really difficult to win as it is a big rural area and it is not just St Neots this time.

“I will be 100 percent celebrating this afternoon.”

There were 23 rejected papers and the Liberal Democrats did not stand this year, in the hope that Councillor Ferguson would win.

Cllr Ferguson was also elected mayor of St Neots for a second term this week.

More information visit: https://elections.cmis.uk.com/election/electiondetails/1/53