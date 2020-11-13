Becki Barnett, 38 from Eynesbury St Neots, who is in a wheelchair has completed 600,000 “steps” to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

She has beaten her fundraising target of £100 and has raised £249.92 on her fundraising page.

Becki started her “step” challenge on May 19 and completed it by the end of October.

Becki said: “I was completing on average 8,000 to 12,000 “steps” a week and monthly I was completing 72,000 to 100,000.

“I was measuring my “steps” with a smart watch and every time my wheelchair would move round, it would count it as a “step.”

“My inspiration behind the challenge was my dad who had a heart transplant three years ago and I wanted to give something back, he is doing really well now.

“Stephen Ferguson was also an inspiration, as he gave me the idea for the challenge from when he started his Million Steps challenge back in June.

“I couldn’t participate in that challenge but Stephen gave me the idea to adapt it to what I could manage.”

Becki completed her challenge around her neighbourhood street and would spend an average of three to four hours a day, taking rests where she could.

Becki said on her biggest day she completed 16,000 “steps” in one day, which is over five hours outside.

In the summer months it was easier to complete the “steps” Becki said: “In the summer months it was lovely completing the challenge as the weather was good, it was difficult on some days where the weather wasn’t as nice.”

Becki was not working in the months that she completed the challenge and was not self-isolating at the time.

Becki wants to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated, she said: “I wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated and especially to everyone who believed in me.”

If you would like to donate to the British Heart Foundation please visit: https://mystepchallenge.everydayhero.com/uk/beck-s-page