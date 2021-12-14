News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

St Neots Christmas Tree stars go on display in St Mary's church

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:18 PM December 14, 2021
Star Tree

Left to Right:- Paul Hutchinson, the Revd Paul Hutchinson, Minister at St Mary's Church in St Neots, Davinia Milton, Funeral Director of the Co-operative Funeral care and - Credit: Davina Milton

Stars have gone on display in St Mary’s church in St Neots after the town’s Christmas Tree had to be removed. 

The Christmas Tree that was on the Market Square in St Neots began leaning to one side and after it was inspected, two splits were discovered through the trunk. 

The operation's team at St Neots Town Council say they were "regrettably unable to make the tree safe" and it was removed from the Market Square.

St Mary’s church in St Neots

St Mary’s church in St Neots - Credit: Davina Milton

At the time Town Mayor, Councillor Stephen Ferguson said: “This is an unfortunate, and disappointing, situation, particularly considering how festive the town has been looking with its new lights. 

"However, we have no choice but to put the health and safety of residents first, and so regretfully the tree will have to come down. 

"I’d like to thank the town council officers and staff for promptly responding to this unfortunate situation.” 

Many people like to write or decorate a star in memory of their loved one at Christmas time but at this point the stars were returned to the Co-operative Funeral care. 

Stars on the Trees

Stars on the Trees - Credit: Davina Milton

Most Read

  1. 1 St Ives man to spend Christmas behind bars
  2. 2 Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row
  3. 3 Police 'increasingly concerned' for woman missing since Saturday
  1. 4 Huntingdon man jailed thanks to eagle-eyed off-duty officer
  2. 5 Dashcam video shows dangerous driving on B645 near Staughton
  3. 6 Prolific burglar admits further break-ins and thefts while in prison
  4. 7 Ste talks about his Covid experience
  5. 8 Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers
  6. 9 Man guilty of terror offence and distributing 'anti-Semitic leaflets'
  7. 10 Do you know anything about a haunted pub?

However Davinia Milton, Funeral Director of the Co-operative Funeral care was approached by Revd Paul Hutchinson, Minister at St Mary's Church in St Neots. 

He kindly offered to display them on the Church Christmas tree which stands within the church.

Davina said: “As the Church is open throughout the day, people are able to visit the tree and see their star's in memory of their loved ones. 

“I took some time out of my usual daily activities as a Funeral Director along with my driver/bearer, Len Hawkes and transferred all of the stars onto their new tree at St Mary's Church.” 



St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Christmas Tree on St Neots Market Square has now been removed.

'Leaning' Christmas tree in St Neots is removed

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Goldstraw Goldsmiths in St Neots

Cambs Live News

Staff threatened with sledgehammer in armed jewellery shop robbery

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Frank Mason and Jordan Mason in their new '‘Don’t Panic Pizzeria & Grill’ 

New 'Don't Panic Pizzeria & Grill' has opened in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Famous Actor and Comedian Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle

Famous Actor Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon