Paul Hutchinson, the Revd Paul Hutchinson, Minister at St Mary's Church in St Neots, Davinia Milton, Funeral Director of the Co-operative Funeral care

Stars have gone on display in St Mary’s church in St Neots after the town’s Christmas Tree had to be removed.

The Christmas Tree that was on the Market Square in St Neots began leaning to one side and after it was inspected, two splits were discovered through the trunk.

The operation's team at St Neots Town Council say they were "regrettably unable to make the tree safe" and it was removed from the Market Square.

St Mary's church in St Neots

At the time Town Mayor, Councillor Stephen Ferguson said: “This is an unfortunate, and disappointing, situation, particularly considering how festive the town has been looking with its new lights.

"However, we have no choice but to put the health and safety of residents first, and so regretfully the tree will have to come down.

"I’d like to thank the town council officers and staff for promptly responding to this unfortunate situation.”

Many people like to write or decorate a star in memory of their loved one at Christmas time but at this point the stars were returned to the Co-operative Funeral care.

Stars on the Trees

However Davinia Milton, Funeral Director of the Co-operative Funeral care was approached by Revd Paul Hutchinson, Minister at St Mary's Church in St Neots.

He kindly offered to display them on the Church Christmas tree which stands within the church.

Davina said: “As the Church is open throughout the day, people are able to visit the tree and see their star's in memory of their loved ones.

“I took some time out of my usual daily activities as a Funeral Director along with my driver/bearer, Len Hawkes and transferred all of the stars onto their new tree at St Mary's Church.”







