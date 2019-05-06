There was a Star Wars theme at the Huntingdon parkrun on May 4. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED There was a Star Wars theme at the Huntingdon parkrun on May 4. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

Some 449 runners, walkers and joggers were supported by 34 marshals and volunteers and also Star Wars enthusiasts 'Reaper Squad' who provided Imperial Storm Troopers for the event.

Regular park runner Gilles Corby added to the occasion by playing Star Wars music during the event.

Co-event director, Stuart Ainsworth said: “This was a really fun event and showed the true spirit of the Huntingdon parkrun family. We had the fourth highest attendance in our six years of park running and everyone joined together to make it a truly memorable morning.”

World Star Wars Day takes place on May 4 in honour of the film series' famous tag line 'may the force be with you'.

Huntingdon parkrun is a free 5k event open to everyone to run, jog or walk around Hinchingbrooke Country Park. It takes place every Saturday at 9am: to register for free, visit parkrun.uk.org or contact huntingdon@parkrun.com.

