Published: 1:00 PM April 21, 2021

Old Farm Cottage in Staploe will open to the public on April 25. - Credit: Simon Baylis

Blossom and all it heralds for spring will be celebrated in Staploe this weekend - when two of its gardens open under the National Garden Scheme.

Visitors are due be treated to vivid displays of flowers from a choice collection of ornamental and edible cherry trees at Old Farm Cottage.

Nearby at Falling Water House fruit trees in the kitchen garden are already in flower too.

Jenny Marks, county organiser for the National Garden Scheme in Cambridgeshire, said: “In many cultures, blossom is revered as a sign of spring and a time for renewal.

“These are two beautiful gardens which capture all that promise wonderfully.

"We’ve never been in greater need of such a boost than we are this particular spring.”

Falling Water House in Staploe will open to the public on April 25. - Credit: Simon Baylis

The opening takes place on Sunday April 25 between 1pm and 5pm.

Admission is £5 with children free. To ensure social distancing, visiting is by pre-booked ticket only via the National Garden Scheme website: www.ngs.org.uk.

Visitors should also observe the current Government guidance to stay local.

As well as this first blossom opening, Staploe Gardens will also open on its regular June and October dates to show off summer glory and autumn foliage. This year's dates will be Saturday and Sunday June 5 to 6 and Sunday October 17.

Proceeds from the opening will help fund the National Garden Scheme’s ‘Help Support our Nurses’ campaign.

The scheme, founded in 1927, has so far raised more than £60 million for nursing and caring charities through opening private gardens across England and Wales.

It is the largest donor to most of the charities in supports, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and Hospice UK.

