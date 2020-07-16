The ongoing impact of Covid-19 led to the cancellation of the annual show ‘Musicals in the Aisles’ and the ‘End of Year’ graduation show.

Despite the disruption, students have successfully completed the Level 3 BTEC diploma/extended diploma in performing arts.

Stageworks announced that students have gained offers from Urdang Academy, BIRD Academy of Performing Arts, Leicester College of Performing Arts, The Hammond, Midlands Academy of Dance & Drama and East 15 Acting School.

Anna Mendelssohn, course leader, said: “We are extremely proud of how hard they have worked.

“Many students had to produce self-tape auditions for their for their next stage colleges which was incredibly difficult, however the results of their next stage destinations speak for themselves.”

Stageworks College has limited spaces for September 2020 courses but applications for entry 2021 are now open.

To find out more visit: www.stageworksstudio.co.uk