As of tomorrow, the Hunts Post office, situated on Huntingdon High Street will be closed and all staff will be working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team are doing everything they can to bring you the most up to date news, as well as working with advertisers at this difficult time.

All staff members will be working at home but will still be available to answer questions and enquires.

As you will be aware, the current climate means that things will be rapidly changing, and all of our journalists are working around-the-clock to bring you the most up-to-date and accurate information.

We will continue to serve Huntingdonshire and provide help in any way we can.

If you would like to book a family notice, speak to a member of advertising staff or speak to a member of editorial please contact 01480 411481.

You can also get in touch the editorial staff on Facebook, Twitter (@huntspost) and email at news@huntspost.co.uk.

We would like to thank you for your co-operation at this difficult time.