Nursing assistant Jo Bettles is also taking part in the challenge for the St John's Hospice. Nursing assistant Jo Bettles is also taking part in the challenge for the St John's Hospice.

They have been running, walking and cycling for more than 1,000 miles after an initial challenge was so successful that they decided to do it again.

Patients from the Huntingdon and St Neots areas receive palliative care from the hospice, enabling them to live their lives as best they can.

Staff wanted to raise £1,008 to help to pay for 48 hours of expert care, with walkers, runners and cyclists covering the distance between St John’s and the other Sue Ryder hospices and back again.

They have so far covered more than 1,400 miles between them.

Sue Ryder nurse Rachel Gilbert has cared for patients at the hospice for nearly 18 years and she and her team on the inpatient unit have pledged to walk 225 miles, many of them accompanied by her dog Brian.

“I know how important fundraising is to our hospice and without it we could not deliver the amazing care to our patients and their loved ones,” she said. “We cannot change the outcome for people, but we can make such a positive difference at that stage of their lives.”

Nursing assistant and runner, Jo Bettles, who has pledged to cover 60 miles, said: “I feel very privileged to provide care to patients during their final stages of life and help support families going through some very difficult times. It’s an extremely rewarding job and I am very proud to be a part of it.”

Tori Ablard, head of hospice fundraising, said: “Our staff regularly go the extra mile caring for local people with life-limiting conditions. Now they have physically gone the extra mile too. Thank you and well done to everyone involved, it’s been a real team effort.”

The hospice urged people to sign up for its fundraising, including walks throughout October, and information is available at sueryder.org/summerseries , the Walk to Remember 2020 at sueryder.org/walktoremember , and JustGiving: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stjohns508 .