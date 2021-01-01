Staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital provide food for families over Christmas
- Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Staff from Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City, and Stamford and Rutland hospitals joined forces over the Christmas period to ensure local families did not go hungry. They provided more than 2,000 kilos of food for foodbanks.
As part of the North West Anglia Trust’s Christmas campaign, staff collected food items and basic necessities for individuals and families using foodbanks in Peterborough and Godmanchester, and Second Helpings in Stamford over the festive period.
In total, 25 boxes of food were collected at Hinchingbrooke Hospita.
Caroline Walker, chief executive at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the three hospitals, said: “This year has been particularly challenging for everyone and we know that there are many people who haven’t been able to work during the lockdowns, and may find themselves in a difficult situation this winter.
“It was important to our staff that, as an organisation, we gave back to the local community who have showed us an overwhelming amount of support during the pandemic.
“The response was fantastic with more than 70 departments signing up to take part in the campaign.
“We encourage our staff to live our Trust values and they truly did, working together to ensure that those using the foodbank this winter would have access to food and basic necessities such as toiletries as well as some festive treats.
“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who got involved and donated to the campaign - your help will make a big difference to families struggling this Christmas.”