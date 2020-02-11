They dressed in the society's colours of blue and yellow for a donation and held a raffle and a bake sale.

Chorus Homes' rent support officer, Adam Gowers, who helped to organise the event, said: "One in three of us knows someone affected by dementia so these sessions are timely and important. All who attended signed up to be a Dementia Friend and agreed to put what they had learned into action.

"Dementia is not a natural part of ageing and is caused by different diseases in the brain that can affect it at different rates and in different ways. Dementia is not just about losing your memory - it can affect thinking, communicating and doing everyday tasks. However, it's possible to live well with it and there's much more to a person than the Dementia."

Becoming a Dementia Friend simply means learning more about dementia, trying to put yourself in the shoes of someone with the condition and taking action to look after them and be more understanding.