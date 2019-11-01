The pumpkins were donated by Dennis Easton Funeral Directors, in St Ives, who also provided a hamper for the winner and one of their staff judged the competition.

"Everybody was excited and it brought out the artistic traits in them, said Pearl Ewing from Rheola.

"Emma Sillett one of the carers won with her unique design from all of the other pumpkins. Very cleverly, Emma had carved out herself pushing one of the residents in her chair. The residents said they did not really celebrate Hallowe'en when they were younger as it was not as popular as it is now. They really enjoy taking part now with all of the fun that goes alongside of Hallowe'en. They had such a fun time doing a Hallowe'en video."