Staff and pupils make foodbank delivery

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM December 24, 2021
Staff and pupils at Sawtry Village Academy made a Christmas donation to the Foodbank.

Staff and pupils at Sawtry Village Academy made a Christmas donation to the Foodbank.

Staff and pupils at Sawtry Village Academy made a welcome Christmas delivery to Sawtry CARESCO Foodbank.

They supplied a bumper selection of Christmas hampers to CARESCO Foodbank so local families could have a little something extra to enjoy this festive period.

The academy, which is part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), has been running the Christmas collection over the last few weeks of the autumn term.

Initially, form tutors were asked to provide a shoe box of items from each form group. However, students rose to the challenge and went the extra-mile. It wasn’t long before lots of boxes full of food and other essential items filled the school’s foyer.

One form from the academy’s sixth form, led by Jason Pink, even supplied a whole wheelbarrow full of donations.

Academy Leisure Sawtry, which is situated on the academy’s site, also joined in with the festive fun and provided two large boxes full of items collected from their leisure centre members.

CARESCO is a charity based in the village of Sawtry, which serves the local community in Sawtry and its nearby villages. It also hosts the Sawtry Foodbank in collaboration with local churches.

Supervisor of the foodbank, Pat Furzeland, received the donations and was overwhelmed by the school’s generosity. Foodbanks across the country have made a special request to help them spread Christmas cheer as they continue to see spikes in demand due to the impact of Covid-19.

Simon Parsons, headteacher of Sawtry Village Academy, said: “I am so proud of each and every one of our students and members of staff who have come together at this time of year to give so generously to our local community.

“Their kindness, enthusiasm, and determination has been inspiring and it has been fantastic to witness the positive difference we can make as a school. Thank you to everybody who has helped support the initiative.”

Sarah Wilson, executive principal at CMAT, said: “At CMAT, we strive for every school to be a hub for community activities, a centre for extended services, and a source of immense pride for students and their families.

“We are so pleased with what Sawtry Village Academy has achieved – their willingness to help those less fortunate and raise awareness amongst the school community has been a privilege to witness. We look forward to seeing more of the school’s positive impact in 2022.”



