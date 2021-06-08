Published: 10:00 AM June 8, 2021

The St Neots Youth Council held its inaugural meeting last week and the event has been hailed a success.

The new venture has been supported and funded by St Neots Town Council and is aimed at giving a voice to young people in the town. The youth body, which is open to 11-18-year-olds, will have its own budget to spend on projects that benefit young people.

During the first meeting virtual meeting on June 1, the youth councillors discussed what improvements could be made to the town and raised issues such women's safety, mental health support, and the environment.

Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, who attended the meeting, said: "This is the most thrilling moment of my Mayoral term.

"I am thrilled by the quality of our first batch of youth councillors. I fully expect that these young people will be dominating the political discourse for decades to come. I'm looking forward to a day in the not too distant future when one of our youth councillors is elected as the youngest ever mayor of St Neots."







