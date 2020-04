Children in St Neots sent thank you drawings to fire-fighters Children in St Neots sent thank you drawings to fire-fighters

The posters feature as a big “thank you” to firefighters in the town and include fire engines, fires, rainbows and pots of gold.

Crews at the station, in Huntingdon Street, decided to display them in the windows of the appliance bay doors for everyone to see while out on their daily exercise.

If you want to say ‘thank you’ to NHS and frontline workers, send us an image to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.