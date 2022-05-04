Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
St Neots woman to shave her head for charity

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 11:00 AM May 4, 2022
Lottie Taylor from St Neots is shaving her head for Christian Aid at 11:45 on May 3.

Lottie Taylor from St Neots is shaving her head for Christian Aid at 11:45 on May 3. - Credit: Lottie Taylor

Lottie Taylor, 76, from St Neots, is courageously shaving her head to raise money for Christian Aid.

Lottie has supported Christian Aid for the last 50 years and wanted to help those facing conflict and suffering from the climate crisis.

Lottie said: “It’s not about me, it’s about the really courageous people of the world who leave all they have with nowhere definite to go because life at home has become untenable and those who cling on to life at home where it’s a constant struggle to survive and provide food and water for the daily needs of their families. 

“My hair will grow back without help, but the sponsorship money will help to alleviate some of this distress."

The head shave will take place on May 13, courtesy of Niro's hairdressers in St Neots, just in time for Christian Aid Week, which begins two days later. 

Christian Aid Week is an opportunity to unite with those suffering and give them new hope to build resilient futures for their families.

If you would like to donate, visit https://giving.give-star.com/online/christian-aid/lottie-s-incredible-hair-shave-for-christian-aid.

