Published: 2:19 PM January 13, 2021

A woman from St Neots is helping to distribute free school meals to vulnerable families.

Chloe Jefferies, 30 years-old, from Eynesbury, is collecting donated food from the public and then distributing this to families who are in need.

Chloe is inviting the public to leave donated food in boxes outside her house between 8am and 8pm.

She is also planning to set up a wish list for people who wish to donate still but can’t because they are shielding.

Chloe told The Hunts Post that she had seen many posts on social media about inadequate food parcels being delivered and decided to take action.

On a Facebook post, she said: “It absolutely breaks my heart to know that children are going without food whilst lockdown is happening.

“For some children, their meal at school was their only nutritious meal of the day and now it has been stopped.

“I know first-hand how it feels to not eat so you can let your children eat instead and the feeling of hunger is what no adult or child should feel in these times.”

The types of food donations she is asking for are tinned food, jars and sauces, cereals, rice, pasta, fresh fruit and veg, tea, coffees, biscuits, toiletries, crisps and snacks.

Project manager, Joe George at Godmanchester Community Foodbank also has plans to help provide school meals to vulnerable families.

Joe said: “We are working with three schools in Huntingdon and three schools in Godmanchester to provide emergency food hampers for them, to distribute to families with children who need them.

“We are also providing 25 emergency hampers for a nursery in Huntingdon.”

Dr Nik Johnson, an NHS children’s doctor at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and district councillor for St Neots East, said: “It is vital for children to get proper nutritional food each day to help their growth, general health and well being.



“It was to say the least very disappointing to see this issue with food hampers for the most needy being totally inadequate and not fit for purpose.



“Poor children in our society are the ones most needing help to ensure they get proper nutritious meals each day - and sadly they are the ones being let down again.



“I must, once again, tip my hat to Marcus Rashford for once again highlighting this issue and getting the Prime Minister to admit that the images of hampers being shared on social media are unacceptable.



“Marcus is a person who has actually experienced food poverty. He knows what he is talking about. He is a terrific ambassador for those in our society who need help - and a strong voice supporting them.”

To contact the Godmanchester Foodbank call:- 01480 458565

To leave food donations in the boxes outside Chloe’s home and for her address contact Chloe by sending her a message on Facebook at:- https://www.facebook.com/chloe.jefferies.73

Or her Instagram at:- @chloe11._