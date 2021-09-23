Published: 10:43 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 10:46 AM September 23, 2021

A woman from St Neots is walking more than 800 miles to raise money for a mental health charity.

Tracy Honeywell, 58, from Eynesbury in St Neots is aiming to walk 874 miles to raise money for Mental Health Charity, CPSL Mind.

The walk equivalates from Lands' End in the south coast of England to John O Groats at the top of Scotland.

Tracy shared her inspiration behind the walk, she said: “I started my challenge on September 13 and walk everyday, I walk about 20 miles a day and I work full time, I work it around my work.

"I have heard that many people have suffered with their mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic and I wanted to support CPSL Mind and the wonderful work they do.

You may also want to watch:

“Because I love walking I wanted to do something.

“I am aiming to raise £500 for CPSL Mind, so far I have raised £180 and have a Facebook donation page set up.

“We will also be holding a raffle and will be selling raffle tickets over the next eight weeks and you can buy tickets from The Hyde House in St Neots."

The raffle will be held on November 6 at The Hyde Park and many St Neots businesses have been generous to support it.

The businesses include M&S, Saints Hairdressers, B&Q, One Leisure, Tesco Barford Road, Buffalos, Dave Pike, One Stop Eynesbury St Neots, All Aboard Boating, Sweet Paradise and Posy Bowl Florist.

Tracy keeps a record of how many miles she walks and is aiming to reach the finish line on November 6 at The Hyde Park in St Neots.

A representative from CPSL Mind Catherine Keating will also be at the virtual finish line.

To donate to Tracy’s page visit: www.facebook.com/donate/527818671776804