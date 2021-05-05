Published: 1:00 PM May 5, 2021

St Neots Windows was established in 1997 and started out as a two-man team after John Woods and a business partner set up the business.

John said: “There was just myself and a partner in the first year when St Neots Windows was first established. Partnerships don’t always work out, people have different ideas, and we went our separate ways."

John worked out of a building in Foundry Way, in Eaton Socon, for a few years and says it was just him and one other person making the windows. The company moved to its current site, with its stylish showrooms and conservatories for people to browse, in 2004. The building also has a trade counter.

St Neots Windows has earned a good reputation over the last 24 years. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Currently, there are five people working in the St Neots office, including John and Tracey. Tracey is joint owner and company secretary and she handles the admin and accounts side of the business and deals with the company payroll.

“There are six fitting teams who are out on the road and of one of them is a service van. The fitting teams are flat out out every day of the week," explained John.

Michael Gulliver, is the manager of the business and he is responsible for the installations; Ryan Dignan is the processing and installation coordinator and David Clare provides the trade counter service. Ruth Sadler, is accounts and administration assistant.

John said: “We like to keep things as small as possible and everybody knows everyone, we also get some lovely comments and feedback from our customers, which is always nice.

“People come and browse our products in the showroom and they are able to see what is available and then they know what they are buying. We give them a straight-forward price, no gimmicks, no false discounts and we keep it simple."

One of the showrooms at St Neots Windows. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The business at Little End Road, in Eaton Socon, has showrooms for customers to browse. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Tracey said: “Because we are a family company, everyone gets involved and we do most things together.

“If a customer has a snagging issue, or something needs to be done, they might go to Michael or one of us, depending what it is.

“John might need to sort out the technical side of an issue and then we will either contact the customer or send the service engineer out."







