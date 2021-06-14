St Neots Covid vaccination centre is on the move

Published: 12:26 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 3:30 PM June 14, 2021

The St Neots Covid vaccination centre will be moving from the Priory Centre from Monday, June 14 to the Eatons Community Centre, at The Maltings, Eaton Socon.

Dr David Vickers, medical director at Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which runs the large-scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “The Priory Centre has been a fantastic setting for residents of St Neots and the wider area to receive their vaccinations, and we’d like to thank the team at the centre and also St Neots Town Council for their friendly and flexible approach.”

“The Eatons Community Centre is just a mile down the road, and we look forward to welcoming residents with booked appointments to this equally accessible centre from June 14.

People with booked appointments simply need to come along to the new venue at the same time and date they have already booked – there have been no changes to these arrangements.”

The Trust has issued texts and/or emails to people with booked appointments advising of the new venue.

Parking is available at The Eatons Community Centre and people are asked to arrive on time (or wait in their cars until 10 minutes prior to their appointment time) to help maintain social distancing.

Anyone 25 years old or over can now book their Covid-19 vaccination via the National Booking Service at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119.

New dates and times are added regularly so please revisit the site if a convenient location does not immediately appear.