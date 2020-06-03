Becky and Graham, aged nine, from the US, at the Riverside Park in St Neots Becky and Graham, aged nine, from the US, at the Riverside Park in St Neots

The event, organised by St Neots woman Christine Green, saw men, women and children standing two metres apart on the Market Square and then marching to the Riverside Park.

Many were carrying placards with messages of support which read “I Can’t Breathe” and Black Lives Matter”.

Most said they were appalled at events in the US surrounding the death of George Floyd and wanted to come together to show their support.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American, died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. His death sparked nationwide protests in the US and across the world including Britain, Germany, New Zealand, France and Denmark.

A campaigner at the Riverside Park in St Neots for the Black Lives Matter march. A campaigner at the Riverside Park in St Neots for the Black Lives Matter march.

Miss Green said: “It was a simple message really, I just wanted people to come and stand here with me in solidarity and it has obviously touched a chord with a lot of people in the town who feel as strongly as I do. People wanted somewhere to put those feelings about this injustice issue.

“I have been taken aback by the many messages of support that I have had from American people living in the town and others of all races who have thanked me for doing this.

“It means a lot that people from our town and prepared to stand here and do this in lockdown. People everywhere are hurting over this.”

There were also representatives from two of the town’s churches.

Patricia and Cordell, aged five, Davis. Patricia and Cordell, aged five, Davis.

The Rev Paul Hutchinson, from St Mary’s Church, St Neots, said: “Black lives do matter and peaceful protest is something we should all be doing to stop injustice flourishing.”

Chris Jarvis, from the Open Door Church, added: “People of all nations must come together to stand up against injustice.”

St Neots mayor, Stephen Ferguson, who was at the event in a personal capacity, said he wanted to support his friend Christine Green.

“It is only right that people stand together against any form of racism and oppression anywhere in the world,” he said.

The Rev Paul Hutchinson at the Riverside Park in St Neots. The Rev Paul Hutchinson at the Riverside Park in St Neots.

Christine Green asked people to join her on the Market Square in St Neots Christine Green asked people to join her on the Market Square in St Neots

Campaigners marched to the Riverside Park in St Neots Campaigners marched to the Riverside Park in St Neots

The Sawyer family at the St Neots Black Lives Matter protest The Sawyer family at the St Neots Black Lives Matter protest