The full council met on July 23 and voted to use £3,337.50 of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) to fund the first stage of a programme of measures which will enable the council to work towards carbon neutrality by 2030. In February, councillors voted to support a motion from Cllr Christine Green to set up a working group to explore the possibilities around carbon neutrality and report back in six months. Cllr Green was contacted by St Neots-based company Energise, which works with companies to advise them on how to reduce their carbon footprint. The first step was for Energise to calculate the council's current carbon footprint and then draw up a Pathway to Zero document, which is what the council agreed to fund at the meeting. Cllr Green explained: