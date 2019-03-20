Crews entering by April 30 will benefit from a reduced entry fee of £300 per crew after which the entry fee is £360.

This year’s event, which will take place at Regatta Meadow, will be supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Karen Pollecut, deputy town clerk at St Neots Town Council, said: “It is great to be holding this very popular event once again with the help of the St Neots St Marys Rotary Club and the St Neots Dragon Boat Team and we invite further entries from local companies, pubs, clubs, and groups of friends for what promises to be another great event.”

Each crew is guaranteed at least three races during the day and no crew has to take to the water unprepared as a one-hour training session prior to the event is provided by the St Neots Dragon Boat Club included in the cost of entry.

On the day there will be a large screen showing the races live from start to finish, charity and trade stalls, food concessions, a children’s fair and children’s entertainment, a great day out for the whole family.

No experience is necessary and the event is suitable for all ages from 18 upwards, last year the oldest paddler was 72 and one crew had an average age of over 60 and finished third.

Further details and entry forms can be obtained from the following websites

St Neots Town Council enquiries@stneots-tc.gov.uk

Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys www.rotaryuk.net

St Neots Dragon Boat Team www.stneotsdbt.co.uk

Facebook -stneotsdragonfestival.