Members of St Neots Timebank have collectively donated 352 hours of help and support to vulnerable people in the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They helped to collect prescriptions, phone people who were isolating, walk dogs, carry out gardening jobs and collect shopping. Georgina Corley, co-ordinator of St Neots TimeBank, has expressed how proud she is of the volunteers.

Georgina said: “I am proud that our members have risen to the challenges of volunteering in this difficult time. Our dedicated ‘task force’ have given so much help and encouragement to those in need, particularly those isolating.

I’ve considered it a pleasure and privilege to co-ordinate the help given and would like to thank everyone involved for their unreserved support continuing to bring the help and friendship to so many people during this pandemic.

“Keeping people safe.”

One member of the St Neots Timebank Philip Hall, has given a whopping 224 hours of his time, helping those in need.

Philip did a 50-mile bike ride on July 10, to fundraise for Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, Mind and The Brain Tumour Charity.

He has managed to raise a whopping £1,527 on his just giving page and now Georgina’s employer wants to match this taking the total amount to just over £3,000.

St Neots Timebank have also just launched its Jigsaw library, 500 to 1,000 pieces, and are producing a catalogue for people wishing to borrow one.

Jigsaws are made of cardboard which becomes safe from Covid19 after 24 hours.

The Timebank is also encouraging people to donate hats, scarves, lap blankets and baby clothes for elderly people and babies.

So if you enjoy knitting, crocheting or sewing, your help is needed as elderly people sometimes do not put on their heating to save money, but can become vulnerable and can benefit from warm clothing.

Equally babies and children need to be kept warm and anything that can be done to keep these people from suffering from coldness.

If you would like to find out more, phone 07590 909057 or email time.volunteers@outlook.com