More than 700 Easter Eggs were donated to local charities last month thanks to the significant efforts of the St Neots Tesco's community team.

Tesco Community Champions Molly Gregorious and Macie Bridges organised and encouraged shoppers to donate an Easter Egg when they visited the store from January 17.

Molly and Macie collected 748 chocolate Easter Eggs which were distributed to Addenbrookes Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital, The Hillings Care Home and many more.

Molly said: "We did it last year and wanted to give even more out to people for this year. It is something really nice to have, and the staff of all the places were very grateful; it just brightens up people's day."

Molly and Macie have also been raising money for Ukraine and Cancer Research.

Molly and Macie with 200 Easter eggs ready to be donated to Addenbrooke's Hospital. - Credit: Macie Bridges

Macie helped deliver 107 Easter Eggs to The Hillings Care Home. - Credit: Macie Bridges

For Tesco Turns Pink week, all staff could wear pink, and two princesses from Molly's Limelight Entertainment store were on hand to entertain shoppers, raising £417 for Cancer Research.

They also raised £347 for Ukraine as part of the big charitable push going on in the community at St Neots Tesco.

Molly helped to deliver 50 Easter Eggs to Poppy Fields retirement housing complex. - Credit: Macie Bridges

limelight Entertainments Sleepy Princess collecting money for Turns Pink week at St Neots Tesco. - Credit: Macie Bridges



















