St Neots Tesco donate 748 Easter eggs to the local community
- Credit: Macie Bridges
More than 700 Easter Eggs were donated to local charities last month thanks to the significant efforts of the St Neots Tesco's community team.
Tesco Community Champions Molly Gregorious and Macie Bridges organised and encouraged shoppers to donate an Easter Egg when they visited the store from January 17.
Molly and Macie collected 748 chocolate Easter Eggs which were distributed to Addenbrookes Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital, The Hillings Care Home and many more.
Molly said: "We did it last year and wanted to give even more out to people for this year. It is something really nice to have, and the staff of all the places were very grateful; it just brightens up people's day."
Molly and Macie have also been raising money for Ukraine and Cancer Research.
For Tesco Turns Pink week, all staff could wear pink, and two princesses from Molly's Limelight Entertainment store were on hand to entertain shoppers, raising £417 for Cancer Research.
They also raised £347 for Ukraine as part of the big charitable push going on in the community at St Neots Tesco.