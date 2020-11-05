St Neots army cadet Sean Best has been recognised for his quick thinking. St Neots army cadet Sean Best has been recognised for his quick thinking.

Cadet Corporal Sean Best, 16, stepped in when he spotted the man apparently injuring himself at the skate park in St Neots and convinced him to stop before offering his phone so that the man could contact a family member.

Police awarded Sean the certificate for his “quick thinking and compassion to a vulnerable male” which they said was all the more extraordinary because of his young age.

In his commendation Supt James Sutherland said: “The actions of Sean that day were exceptional from someone so young.

“He went above and beyond to help a stranger in his hour of need. The actions Sean took not only prevented further harm coming to this male but also ensured a vulnerable missing person was located quickly and prevented what would have been a large and lengthy search for them.”

A spokesman for the cadets said Sean had been a member for four years and during that time had consistently demonstrated the organisation’s values and standards - in this case showing courage and selfless commitment.

St Neots cadet instructor Sgt Dale Irving said: “Sean is an absolute credit to his detachment and we cannot express how proud the whole of the detachment is of him.”

Sean, who is following in his father’s footsteps by joining the Royal Anglian Regiment, said: “I feel very happy, but I did it to help someone in need, as I would like to think someone else would help me if I was in that position.”

“I love the ACF’s values and standards, it has helped me deal with situations that I would not normally deal with.”

Sgt Irving said: “Sean leaves us shortly to start basic training at Catterick. We wish him the best of luck in his new career, he will be greatly missed at detachment.”

The incident happened on September 6 when Sean saw the man self-harming and convinced him to stop. He then offered his phone so the man could speak to his grandmother. Sean also spoke to the grandmother who asked him to escort the man home or call the police. Sean called the police when the man started to harm himself again and distracted him until police arrived.