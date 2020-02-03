Joseph Adams-Murton of Pattison Court, St Neots was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday. Joseph Adams-Murton of Pattison Court, St Neots was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday.

A St Neots teenager has been sentenced to two years in young offenders institute for dealing drugs.

Joseph Adams-Murton of Pattison Court, St Neots was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (31 January) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

The 19-year-old made off on a bike after spotting officers from the Southern Impact Team on patrol in Huntingdon Street, St Neots on 6 March last year.

He was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and found with three mobile phones, £280 cash, 30 wraps of crack cocaine and 15 packages of heroin.

Officers searched his home and discovered further drug paraphernalia.

Sgt Jamie Williams said: "We will continue to put those involved in the production and supply of drugs in the county before the courts. I hope this result will serve as a deterrent to others.