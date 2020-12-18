Students spread festive cheer in St Neots
- Credit: TBAP
Christmas food parcels, cards and gift boxes were donated to people in St Neots by kind-hearted students.
Learners at TBAP Unity Academy St Neots prepared the festive treats during their last week of term.
The group of Year 11’s packed boxes of Christmas treats donated by Sainsbury’s, members of staff and the school’s community.
They also wrote Christmas cards to people at the Hope Centre in Northampton, a charity for the homeless, with messages of support for the festive season.
They also sent cards to residents in local care homes, saluting them for their bravery during the pandemic.
Sarah Anderson-Rawlins, head of school, said: “It has definitely been a time where as a school community, we have looked at how we can make a small, positive difference to people’s lives and try to improve the mental health of those around us.”
In recognition of their festive efforts, staff members arranged gifts for every student.
