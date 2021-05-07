Published: 9:52 AM May 7, 2021

Dan Andreassen and Connor Wallis within the Star Wars film, shot in Waresley Woods. - Credit: Paul Wallis

A group of college students have made a short film based on the Star Wars theme.

Conor Wallis, 18, from Eaton Socon, in St Neots and Daniel Andreassen, Alfie Lindsey-Gentle, who are also 18, have produced the film as part of their Level 2 diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology course at Cambridge Regional College in Cambridge.

Picture of the set equipment that Alfie, Connor and Daniel made. - Credit: Paul Wallis

The film was shot in Waresley Woods and each of the students had a specific role in creating it.

Connor, acted, designed the costumes and props, as well as making sound affects.

Daniel, helped to produce the story line, photography, filming and special affects and Alfie, acted, edited and helped to produce the film.

Paul Wallis, Connor’s father said: “They decided to make Star Wars costumes and produce a short film about three of the Star Wars trooper characters.

“Conor notes that local walkers have paid them fine compliments on their costumes and said that their guns look very realistic'.

“I'm very proud of my son and his team for overcoming many problems with the home-made costumes, trial and error especially.

“Also after each film shoot it's back home to repair any costume damage prior to the next days shooting.”