Here are some photos from today's (Sunday) St Neots Street Food Festival.
The town-council organised event included food vendors, entertainment and a chilli chicken wing eating contest.
Full report and pictures in this week's Hunts Post.
The hot chilli wing contest in full flow.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Fitness instructor Carly Harvey held a zumba demonstration at the St Neots Food Festival.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
The joint winners of the hot chilli wings contest.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
The St Neots Food Festival.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
The St Neots Street Food Festival.
- Credit: HUNTS POST
The St Neots Street Food Festival.
- Credit: Hunts Post
