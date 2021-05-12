Published: 12:51 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM May 12, 2021

Pictured from left to right are: Katie Williams, from SNTC; James Larman; Dan Jones; Cllr Ferguson; Alex Hughes; Christine Griffrey and Ashley Skipp. . - Credit: SNTC

The inaugural St Neots Street Food Festival will bring a wealth of food and drink from across the globe to the town's Market Square on May 23.

















The event is a collaboration with Bohemia, St Neots Town Council and Shifties and runs from midday till 9pm and includes a host of entertainment.

The town council says this first outdoor event of 2021 aims to bring the community together to enjoy quality food and drink in a safe, open air environment in the heart of St Neots now that lockdown restrictions have eased.

The hospitality industry has been especially affected by the Coronavirus pandemic due to the forced business closures during the lockdowns.

The sector is seeing growth and the town's Farm and Craft Market has gone from six to 26 stalls in the space of a year and regularly increasing town centre footfall by more than 40 per cent.

You may also want to watch:

As well as the mouth-watering food and drink, visitors will enjoy incredible entertainment provided by Indie Ford, Nick Moyster, Black Cat Radio. Plus, a chilli hot wings challenge will take place on the Black Cat Stage at 3pm. Entrance is free to the public, although visitor numbers may be restricted to adhere to Covid safety measures if the Square becomes particularly busy.

Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, said: "Having reclaimed the Market Square from its recent role as a car park, our next job is to occupy it with fun cultural and commercial events that attract people into our beautiful town.

"St Neots is already establishing a reputation for being a 'foodie town', and our first Street Food Festival will further enhance that, and I'm certain will become a regular event on our calendar. Having seen some of the vendors, I've already started a pre-emptive diet because of all the calories I'm going to consume at this event."

James Larman and Ashley Smith, founders of Bohemia, added: “Here at Bohemia street food is in our blood and a project like this is something we've been thinking about for a long time. We are passionate about this town, its community and its future."

Alex Hughes, CEO and founder of Shifties: said: “As a community of business owners we feel very privileged to be able to support an event like this; one that allows us to collaborate with local organisations, and not to mention celebrating the easing of lockdown after what has been a testing time for us all.



