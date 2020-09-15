St Neots� Star Awards honour inspirational local heroes during August. Picture: SNCS St Neots� Star Awards honour inspirational local heroes during August. Picture: SNCS

The St Neots Community Support group (SNCS) trustees Lynette Knott, Scott Manning and Chantal Palmer visited this month’s well-deserving winners to present their prizes and thank you certificates.

Read below to see what the group said about their amazing award winners for August.

Rising Star award - Lou Curtin

“We’re so proud of you! Lou was nominated for tirelessly litter picking around St Neots for more than two years.

“He is an inspiration to others and is fully deserving of recognition for a job well done!

“Thank you also to Shakie Jakes St Neots for donating a voucher as a prize so we could say ‘thank you’ properly. You’re pretty amazing too.”

Shooting Star award - Vicky Oxley

“We think you’re totally fabulous!

“Vicky was nominated for being a local superhero. Her commitment and passion to help others is inspirational.

“From baking cakes for care homes and NHS workers, organising the St Neots Bear Hunt, raising funds for ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, raising yet more money for Samuel Pepys, to being an amazing mum.

“Thank you also to Denise of www.denisebowmanflowers.weebly.com for donating the beautiful bouquet of flowers.”

Shining Star winner - Elaine Thorpe

“We think you’re absolutely amazing!

“Elaine was nominated because during the worst of Covid-19, she travelled daily to UCLH to work 16 plus hours a day.

“For several weeks she stayed away from her family home to ensure that over 300 nurses delivered the best care that they could to 90 COVID patients.

“Thank you to Bohemia St. Neots for donating a voucher as a prize.”

SNCS also have a new ‘Make Good Things Happen’ initiative where people can put forward a project or an individual for our volunteers to assist with DIY, gardening or other projects.

These can be put forward via their website or on Facebook.

Don’t forget to nominate a star for next month’s awards at https://www.sncs.org.uk/get-started/ and like their Facebook page at St Neots Community Support.