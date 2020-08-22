Stacie Swift used the struggles of everyday life to offer practical tips and prompts to offer support and encouragement to others.

Her book ‘You Are Positively Awesome’ has already ranked in the Amazon book charts and received five star reviews.

Stacie said she found her voice by sharing her own words of positivity; self-care and words of wisdom all wrapped up in an accessible rainbow of colourful drawings and lettering posted daily to Instagram.

Her illustrations aim to “bring a bit of brightness to each day” by offering affirmations in an accessible and relatable format.

Stacie Swift's book 'You are positively awesome' is available on Amazon. Picture: Pavilion Books Stacie Swift's book 'You are positively awesome' is available on Amazon. Picture: Pavilion Books

She said: “My book and illustrations are for everyone - we all need a burst of positivity and some self-care reminders to get us through life’s ups and downs.

“You are positively awesome. It’s so easy to forget that.

“Life gets in the way; we keep adding to our to-do lists and firefighting our way through big and small daily battles.

“We fail to remember our awesomeness and we don’t give ourselves the credit we deserve and even though deep down we know it’s okay not to be okay, we all need a reminder from time to time.”

Buy Stacie’s book on Amazon for £9.56 or visit her website at www.stacieswift.com or Instagram @stacieswift