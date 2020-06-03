The 300-metre aquatic facility is proposed for the popular beauty spot after mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, revealed he has spoken with leaders at Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) about the site being the “most sensible location”.

However, a survey launched by St Neots Aquatics and Leisure – which has seen almost 700 responses in six days – found that more than 60 per cent of people would prefer it was built on the site of the old outdoor swimming pool, in Huntingdon Street.

The project has faced delays over the past year after the town council voted in favour of granting £250,000 towards the cost of installation; but subsequent legal advice cast doubt on the decision.

The facility, which could also see a café and outdoor gym built on the site, was originally set for a summer 2020 opening.

Cllr Ferguson said: “I have been frustrated at our lack of progress during the previous 12 months.

“We have £30,000 in a budget this year set aside for the splash park project, and I think that the vast majority of councillors are keen to see the dream finally realised.

“I spoke with Cllr Ryan Fuller, HDC leader, and Jo Lancaster, HDC managing director, last week to raise the possibility of siting the splash park in Riverside Park.

“I personally think is the most sensible location, and which will further establish St Neots as a great tourist destination.”

Mick Marks, chairman of St Neots Aquatic and Leisure, said they would continue to work hard to “make the splash park dream a reality”.

“We decided to create the survey because we want to let the public have their say on what they want from the site and land,” he explained.

“We are delighted to be working closely with the new mayor of St Neots and his deputy.

“The majority of people are in favour of it being sited at the old swimming pool land between Eat N Bowl and Priory Park. “We’ve also put out a call for volunteers and have had a brilliant response.”

More than 85 per cent of people who have responded to the survey so far are in support of a splash park being built in the town.

To take part visit: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/7BDZKJ5