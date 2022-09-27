St Neots Skatepark in Riverside, pictured in 2018, has received a £3,500 boost towards its refurbishment project - Credit: Chris Davies/The Skateparks Project

Youngsters battling to preserve a popular skatepark for future generations are celebrating a funding commitment from Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston.

St Neots Skatepark in Riverside, Huntingdonshire, which has entertained professional and amateur riders since 1989, will receive £3,500 from the Commissioner’s Youth Fund towards a major refurbishment project called Revamp the Ramp.

The funding will help towards the cost of stripping the skatepark’s surface back to bare metal to be reprimed and repainted back to competition standard.

Mr Preston said: “Facilities like these are the lifeblood of our communities and provide a positive outlet for young people’s energy – it’s vital we protect them.

“Sport is an effective way to promote self-discipline, resilience and confidence and gives young people a chance to thrive. I hope many more generations of young people will be inspired to take up skating thanks to the efforts of campaigners.”

The Youth Fund was set up to help channel young people’s energy into positive activities which boost self-esteem and prevent involvement in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Crime Prevention is a key priority in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, and he is working hard with partners to increase opportunities for young people to use their time constructively.

I’m happy that my Youth Fund can support local projects to keep communities thriving

- Read about what’s happening in #StNeots here: https://t.co/4Ac7fY3NGw pic.twitter.com/85Lwnn7WPk — Darryl Preston PCC Cambs & Peterborough (@PCCCambs) September 21, 2022

St Neots Skatepark is one of the biggest free facilities of its kind in the UK but is in need of urgent repair and refurbishment to ensure young people can continue to enjoy the facility for many years to come.

Director of Revamp the Ramp, Sam Curtin, said: “The funding will be used to refurbish St Neots skatepark by resurfacing the park to bring it back to competition standard.

“Skateparks are so important to the youth and adults involved in extreme sports as it promotes getting active and is great for mental health. It also develops children’s soft skills, gets them off their computers and out in the fresh air.”

Revamp the Ramp aims to raise £100,000 towards the refurbishment and ongoing maintenance costs.

The Youth Fund is open to voluntary and community organisations based in the county that work with young people aged between five and 18 – or up to 25 years old for those with Special Educational Needs or disabilities. Grants are available for up to £3,500.

The Fund is a way of recycling the ill-gotten gains of criminals to benefit communities across the county.