The academy’s outreach committee, a student body led by Kate Saunders, prepared a Christmas hamper video to promote the reverse advent calendar initiative to their peers.

Committee members worked with form tutors across the academy to ensure that the students understood the needs of the foodbank and the impact of their actions at this time of year.

Martin Paine, principal, said: “The initiative gives the whole-school community a great sense of fulfilment in knowing that we are able to support others, particularly at this time of year.

“We hope that the offerings will go some way to taking some pressure off families during the festive season, our students and their families have been tremendously generous once again.”

David Pacini, one of the foodbank trustees, added: “The compassion and generosity shown in support of members of the St Neots community by Longsands will have a tremendous impact for many families within the town over this festive period,”

The image shows Kate Saunders with some members of the outreach committee, Martin Paine, David Pacini and Adrienne Dunn, project manager of the St Neots Foodbank.